Derek Chisora to face Artur Szpilka on Dillian Whyte bill at The O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Derek Chisora and Artur Szpilka will meet on the Dillian Whyte-Oscar Rivas bill at The O2 on July 20, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Chisora bounced back from a second defeat to Whyte last time out, dominating Senad Gashi over 10 rounds, and returns to fight at The O2 for the fourth time in a row to face former world title challenger Szpilka.

Whyte returns on Box Office

The Polish contender suffered a thunderous knockout loss to WBC champion Deontay Wilder in 2016 and was once again beaten in his comeback fight, overpowered by Adam Kownacki 18 months later.

Artur Szpilka has a record of 22-3-KO15

Power-puncher Szpilka, with only world level defeats on his resume, has since returned to winning ways in his home country, including a victory over domestic rival Mariusz Wach back in November.

"July 20 is not going to be an easy night in the office, I know that," said Chisora, who is targeting fights with Joseph Parker and Oleksandr Usyk. "Szpilka is an unpredictable come-forward southpaw, I will need to be in the best physical condition of my career to win this war, but I'm ready.

"I'm a true fighter, I love the heat of the battlefield, I'm at my most comfortable when most fighters would want to quit. July 20 is going to be explosive, Szpilka won't be hearing the final bell."

0:58 Derek Chisora scored a sensational knockout against Carlos Takam at the O2 a year ago Derek Chisora scored a sensational knockout against Carlos Takam at the O2 a year ago

Szpilka added: "I chose this fight because we are both crazy men and it's going to be a crazy fight!

"Chisora is a good fighter, he is bull strong and he can box well. He turns up to every fight in great condition, so I know it is going to be a tough night for me. We are both warriors who like to fight, this will be violent."

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: "This is a great fight on a huge night of heavyweight boxing. Both are unpredictable characters but both must win this fight and I believe we will see an England vs Poland war at The O2 on July 20.

On July 20, you've got a big night of big men looking to take people out! Eddie Hearn

"Add this fight to the important Whyte vs Rivas shootout and the big domestic clash between Allen and Price and you've got a big night of big men looking to take people out!"

Adam Smith, Head of Sky Sports Boxing said: "It's terrific to have one of most charismatic heavyweights Derek Chisora back at The O2 in an unpredictable and exciting fight against the wild Artur Szpilka.

"We were ringside when Szpilka gave Deontay Wilder a real test in Brooklyn and we now welcome him to London. Dillian Whyte topped a cracking event last July - so bring on another Summer Heavyweight Sizzler - live on Sky Sports Box Office - a year on."



In the main event at The O2, Whyte's world heavyweight title ambitions are at stake in a high-risk clash with the unbeaten Rivas.

1:56 Dillian Whyte admits Oscar Rivas is a dangerous opponent but losing has not crossed his mind Dillian Whyte admits Oscar Rivas is a dangerous opponent but losing has not crossed his mind

The Brixton man is tantalisingly close to a shot at one of the champions, but his No 1 ranking will be on the line against Rivas, the Canada-based Colombian, who has 18 knockouts in 26 victories.

More heavyweight action comes in the way of a mouthwatering all-British clash between David Allen, fresh from a career-best knockout win over Lucas Browne, and David Price.

Elsewhere, Richard Riakporhe and Chris Billam-Smith collide in a battle of unbeaten cruiserweights, while Charlie Duffield takes on Dan Azeez for the vacant Southern Area light-heavyweight title with more fights to be announced.

Watch Derek Chisora vs Artur Szpilka on the undercard to Dillian Whyte versus Oscar Rivas at The O2 on July 20, live on Sky Sports Box Office.