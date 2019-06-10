Frank Bruno calls for WBC to give Dillian Whyte world title shot against Deontay Wilder

2:39 Frank Bruno says it is time for the organisation to give No 1 contender Dillian Whyte 'what he deserves' Frank Bruno says it is time for the organisation to give No 1 contender Dillian Whyte 'what he deserves'

Frank Bruno has urged the WBC to order Dillian Whyte a "deserved" world title shot, as he reflects on Anthony Joshua's stunning defeat in New York.

Whyte faces Oscar Rivas at The O2 on July 20, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with an 'interim title' and a mandatory position to Deontay Wilder's WBC crown potentially at stake.

Bruno believes it is time the Brit got his chance to fight for the green and gold belt, but despite that, Whyte may have to wait for his opportunity with Wilder recently announcing Luis Ortiz and Tyson Fury as his next two challengers.

"He deserves a break," Bruno - who won a world title at the fourth time of asking - told Sky Sports.

"His next opponent [Rivas] is a serious guy that everyone's been ducking. If he gets past that, the WBC has to give him a squeeze, give him what he rightfully deserves.

"To be number one with the WBC deserves respect in itself. They should apply the rules and if you're number one in the rankings you should be next in line to fight for the championship."

Whyte, though, is refusing to be distracted, adding: "I focus on one fight at a time. I'll deal with Rivas and then we will see what happens. I thought I would have fought for the WBC belt a long time ago, maybe it's just not my time yet."

The two Londoners also came together to discuss Joshua's recent upset loss to Andy Ruiz Jr, admitting it will now be a major test of the former unified heavyweight champion's character.

'AJ' and promoter Eddie Hearn have already activated a rematch clause with the Mexican-American, but a second fight with Whyte is another showdown that interests Bruno.

I have studied them both from when they were in the amateurs, they're equal. It'd be a very, very good fight, especially now Joshua's been beat. Frank Bruno on a Joshua-Whyte second fight

"I have studied both Joshua and Whyte from when they were in the amateurs, they're equal. It would be a very, very good fight, especially now Joshua's been beaten," Bruno said.

"Dillian's improved since the last time, he's not so aggressive. By that I mean he's planning it, he's improving, the jab is feinting, he's throwing all different combinations.

"The way he was rolling, no one thought Joshua would get beat, but sometimes in life you have to lose to appreciate when you win. Some people lose and their confidence goes, they get gun-shy, lethargic or depressed. We will see what character he has.

"I was very shocked with the result. When [Joshua] came out, the look on his face, he was there but he wasn't - it was very odd. The way he's taken it as well, I find it very strange."

Whyte added: "We are human beings, we all have up and down days, I heard he was planning to meet Wilder the Sunday after the fight to discuss an undisputed fight, you can't make those mistakes.

"You have to look at and focus on your opponent and then deal with stuff afterwards."