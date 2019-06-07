Whyte vs Rivas: Dillian Whyte not looking beyond Oscar Rivas

Dillian Whyte will return to the ring next month against Oscar Rivas

Dillian Whyte says there is no danger of him overlooking Oscar Rivas when he faces the undefeated Colombian next month.

Whyte is risking his No 1 status with the WBC against Rivas at The O2 on July 20, live on Sky Sports Box Office, after being made to wait for a fight against WBC champion Deontay Wilder.

The Brixton heavyweight says a showdown with American knockout specialist Wilder is far from his thoughts as his focus is solely on Rivas.

Whyte has only Rivas in his sights at the moment

"I'm not even thinking about that, I'm thinking only of Oscar Rivas," Whyte told Sky Sports in the aftermath of Anthony Joshua's shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr.

"You can't make the mistake of overlooking fighters and trying to make big fights.

"These guys beating me is like a world title for these guys, so I can't be thinking about the world title when for these guys this is their world title fight.

"So I'm as focused and dedicated to Rivas as I will be when I fight for the title. I completely zoned in and locked in with him.

"I'm not thinking 'Tyson Fury after Wilder' I don't care about that, I'm just thinking about destroying Oscar Rivas on July 20."