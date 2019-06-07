Whyte vs Rivas: David Allen to deal with David Price in 'devastating fashion' when they clash at The O2

David Allen and David Price meet at The O2 in a make-or-break heavyweight fight

David Allen plans to dispatch his heavyweight rival David Price in "devastating fashion" to keep alive his dream of becoming world champion.

The British duo are due to meet on the undercard of Dillian Whyte-Oscar Rivas at The O2 on July 20, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Whyte returns to the ring on the back of a morale-boosting victory over former world champion Lucas Browne in April, while Price will be back in action after being bitten by Kash Ali in their March bout.

"This is a fight I've wanted for a long time now, three or four years I've been after Price," Allen told Sky Sports.

"I think he's there for the beating, he's on the slide and I'm the worst kind of opponent he could wish for.

"I'm going to be on his chest all night; the pressure, the power, the strength, everything, I feel like I'm all wrong for him.

"We like David Price, we like his team, nothing personal but I'm getting really close now to the big fights and I'm going to have to go through him and I believe I will in devastating fashion.

"I want to be world heavyweight champion. To do that I must beat David Price and for David Price he must win to keep his career alive full stop, so it's a massive fight for both of us."

Darren Barker led Allen to a stoppage win over Browne last time out

Allen has rejuvenated his career since teaming up with Darren Barker and the former world champion believes the Doncaster fighter is within touching distance of a world title shot.

"After he beats David Price, I think he's another big win away from forcing a title shot," said Barker.

"When he beats David Price, I'll pick up the phone to Eddie [Hearn] and make sure we get the correct opponent for Dave Allen. But I'll be pushing for it, don't worry about that."