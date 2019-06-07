Katie Taylor looking forward to Delfine Persoon rematch after securing undisputed title

0:38 Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor claims she was a worthy winner against Delfine Persoon and is more than happy to give her a rematch Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor claims she was a worthy winner against Delfine Persoon and is more than happy to give her a rematch

Katie Taylor has vowed to give Delfine Persoon a rematch and hit back at her critics who believe she was controversially crowned undisputed lightweight champion.

Taylor defeated Persoon to add the WBC title to her WBA, WBO and IBF belts last weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Irish superstar accepts it was hard to split the pair after 10 rounds of relentless action, but believes she justified the majority verdict for her performance in the early rounds.

Two judges scored the fight 96-94 in Taylor's favour and the third called it a draw.

"The general consensus is that it was a very close fight. But I think that I definitely deserved to win the fight," Taylor told Sky Sports.

"I definitely did enough in the early rounds to win the fight.

"I'm happy that it did go that way and I'm now sitting here as the undisputed champion and I really couldn't care less what anybody else says.

"The rematch is inevitable at some time and I'm happy to give her a rematch at any point.

"We'll see what happens over the next few months but I do look forward to the rematch soon."