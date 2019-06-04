Anthony Joshua can use pain of Andy Ruiz Jr loss as motivation for rematch, says Eddie Hearn

Anthony Joshua will draw on the pain of his loss to Andy Ruiz Jr when he attempts to wrestle his belts back from the Mexican later this year, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

The Briton suffered his first professional defeat, on his US debut, as he was knocked down four times before a seventh-round stoppage at New York's Madison Square Garden to lose his IBF, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles.

Joshua officially triggered the rematch clause in his contract on Tuesday and Hearn says AJ's setback can now pave the way for a glorious comeback.

"I know deep down the pain he is feeling is going to drive him in the next camp and will drive him hopefully to regain those world title belts," Hearn told Sky Sports News.

"Everyone is searching for answers about why AJ lost rather than giving Andy Ruiz the credit. On the night he was the better man and we've got to make sure that come the rematch AJ is the better man.

AJ will complete a glorious comeback if he regains his world titles, says Eddie Hearn

"He (AJ) is a competitor, he's meticulous and he has a great mindset. I hope the country gets behind him because this is going to be one of the great comeback stories if he can come back and put this right and beat Andy Ruiz in a rematch."

In the build-up to his US debut, Joshua had reiterated his desire to give fight fans the bout they have been craving by landing a unification showdown with WBC champion Deontay Wilder.

But Hearn believes Joshua's first defeat in the paid ranks has now set up a rematch which will now undoubtedly be the biggest fight in the heavyweight division this year.

"Ruiz is contracted to take the rematch and obviously he'll do very well out of it. He deserves it," Hearn said.

"All four belts that were available on Saturday will be on the line for the rematch. Perhaps we'll do the rematch in the UK - nothing has been decided yet, but it looks like November will be the month to make that happen.

"It now turns out to be the biggest fight in the division this year but the pressure on AJ to win this fight is huge. He must win this fight - and he'll want to win this fight more than anything."