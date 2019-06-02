Joshua vs Ruiz Jr: Tyson Fury sends message of support to Anthony Joshua following shock loss

0:35 Watch highlights of Anthony Joshua's defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden in New York Watch highlights of Anthony Joshua's defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden in New York

Tyson Fury has sent a message of support to Anthony Joshua following his shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr on Saturday night in New York.

Ruiz Jr beat Joshua with a stunning seventh-round stoppage at Madison Square Garden to become the first Mexican-American world heavyweight champion.

Joshua, who was undefeated and fighting for the first time in America, was defending his IBF, WBA 'Super' and WBO titles, but was knocked down four times in the fight before the referee called off the contest in the seventh.

2:25 Joshua says he will exercise his rematch clause with Ruiz Jr and the Mexican is only a champion for now Joshua says he will exercise his rematch clause with Ruiz Jr and the Mexican is only a champion for now

Fury, who is currently preparing for his fight against Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas, tweeted: "We have our back and forths but Anthony Joshua changed his stars through life. Heavyweight boxing, these things happen, rest up, recover, regroup and come again."

Following the fight, Joshua said he wants to enforce a rematch with Ruiz Jr and promoter Eddie Hearn said he wants to stage the second fight in the UK.

"Boxing is a tough sport," Joshua said. "I trained hard, I stayed dedicated. And I just got beat by a good fighter tonight. It'll be interesting to see how far he goes but good luck to him.

2:01 Eddie Hearn says Joshua was sloppy in his defeat to Ruiz Jr, but he will get the chance to win back his belts later this year Eddie Hearn says Joshua was sloppy in his defeat to Ruiz Jr, but he will get the chance to win back his belts later this year

"I've got to bounce back. This is all part of the journey. Fighter by heart, boxer by trade."

Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn said: "AJ will be back 100 per cent. We'll make the rematch in the UK, November, December, but tonight belongs to Andy Ruiz.

"He made history. It was a massive heavyweight shock tonight."

