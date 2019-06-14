Maurice Hooker vows to win his 'career-defining' unification clash with Jose Ramirez for his Texan fans

'Mighty Mo' Hooker will enjoy home comforts in the third defence of his WBO belt

Maurice Hooker claims his super-lightweight unification clash with Jose Ramirez is a make-or-break fight that will "define his career".

Hooker will fight for the first time as world champion in Texas when he puts his WBO belt on the line against WBC champion Ramirez at the College Park Center in Arlington on July 27, live on Sky Sports.

Maurice Hooker ended Terry Flanagan's bid to become a two-weight champion

The undefeated 29-year-old has made two defences on the road since he claimed the vacant title 12 months ago by securing a split decision over Terry Flanagan to hand the Manchester southpaw his first professional defeat.

"This fight will define my career," said Hooker. "I will either be the star at 140lbs or I'll have to start over again and try to build my name back up.

"I'm pumped up for this fight. I can fight at home and hopefully win some new fans at home as they can see me fight in person.

"The fight could have happened in New York or Las Vegas, it doesn't matter, but I'm pumped for the first time that people can see me fight at home as a world champion.

"People have been hitting me up for tickets and getting excited about it, but I'm focused, I'm back in San Diego and working hard in camp.

"Everyone is going to be there and that's more motivation for me. There's pressure on me to win this fight for the fans as they have always given me great support, so I have to win it for them."

Murat Gassiev fights for the first time since losing to Oleksandr Usyk

Former unified cruiserweight champion Murat Gassiev will return to the ring on a packed undercard.

Gassiev is stepping up to heavyweight after he suffered his first defeat as a professional when he was outclassed by Oleksandr Usyk in last year's World Boxing Super Series final.

The American-based Russian (26-1, 19 KOs) will take on Joey Dawejko, a former sparring partner of Anthony Joshua, when he makes his debut in the glamour division.