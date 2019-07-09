Derek Chisora urged to 'tear up' Artur Szpilka by trainer David Coldwell

Derek Chisora has been preparing with trainer David Coldwell for a crucial clash

Derek Chisora has been urged to 'tear up' Artur Szpilka in a win-or-bust heavyweight battle, admits trainer David Coldwell.

Chisora faces Szpilka on the Dillian Whyte-Oscar Rivas bill at The O2 on July 20, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and Sky Sports expert Coldwell wants his fighter to produce a vintage demolition job.

In Szpilka we've got another fight who, yes, is a southpaw, I didn't want another southpaw, but Derek has adapted to it very well in sparring. First couple of weeks, I won't lie to you, it was very hard, but he's got to grips with it now and he knows what he's got to do.

Derek has got the ammunition and he's got the drive and desire to put in the performance that he needs. It's all about what happens on fight night.

I'm realistic whether it's fighters that I've got that are young or old. It's a must-win fight, simple as that. In an ideal world, he's going to go out there and look great. But he's fighting a southpaw, so it's very hard to look good against a southpaw. My priority is - he goes out there and he gets the win. He needs to get on Szpilka and tear him up.

The Pole should be more aggressive than Chisora's last opponent Senad Gashi

The last thing you want when you're Derek Chisora is someone running around the ring. I think Szpilka's style, obviously he moves side to side, but he isn't going to run around the ring. It's going to make for an exciting fight. I said this about the Gashi fight, we expected that to be exciting, but this is a different mentality, a big, strong heavyweight that likes to let his hands go. There's going to be some fiery exchanges in this, no doubt about that.

Joseph Parker has been linked with a fight against Chisora

For me, get the win and let's reassess. It's hard to say 'what's he going to do?' I know what his ambition is - he wants great fights. Let's get Artur Szpilka out the way. I know Hayemaker are talking about Joseph Parker, Eddie Hearn is talking about Parker, but let's concentrate on Szpilka first.