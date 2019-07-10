Whyte vs Rivas: Dillian Whyte had to respond to Tyson Fury's verbal attack, says Johnny Nelson

Dillian Whyte hit back after comments from Tyson Fury

In Johnny Nelson's fight diary, we asked the Sky Sports expert to explain why Dillian Whyte gave a humiliating response to Tyson Fury.

The Brixton man is edging closer to a high-risk battle with Oscar Rivas at The O2 on July 20, live on Sky Sports Box Office, but has directed his anger at Fury, describing how he floored his British rival in sparring.

Nelson fully understands why Whyte felt the need to hit back after recent comments from Fury...

Dillian Whyte and Tyson Fury have been trading heated words, but there is a method to the madness. Tyson is trying to steal the headlines so close to Whyte's fight, but he is also getting sick of being asked about Dillian, and he's going to strike first.

He's pretty cool, but for Tyson to come out with something so direct and public, he's got to reply Johnny Nelson

For Dillian, I do know when you've trained and done everything right, the only thing left is your mind. You've done all the physical stuff, you can release tension because you're in the gym all the time, hitting the pads, hitting the bags, hitting something.

But then you are just left with your thoughts after that - and your mind is the biggest winner and loser in everything. You've got to stay mentally strong and take no cr*p. I just stayed away from home, I didn't go around the kids, or the wife, because I didn't want to be soft, or nice.

You picked on anything that probably rattled you a little bit, so I understand Dillian biting. He's pretty cool, but for Tyson to come out with something so direct and public, he's got to reply.

I'm surprised with Tyson, because Dillian Whyte is the only fighter that he's not bothered about fighting, in all of Tyson's career. Doesn't that surprise you? He said: "I'll fight him, I'll fight him," now he's said: "I don't have to fight him."

