Anthony Yarde to fight Sergey Kovalev for the WBO world title in Russia next month

Yarde takes a huge step-up in class

Anthony Yarde will challenge Sergey Kovalev for the WBO light-heavyweight world title in Russia on August 24.

The London powerhouse, unbeaten in 18 fights and mandatory challenger to Kovalev's title, will head to Chelyabinsk as he makes his first tilt at world honours.

Kovalev, 36, has a formidable record of 33-3-1 with 28 stoppages, most recently outpointing Eleider Alvarez to win back his world title.

'Krusher' last fought a British fighter in 2013 when he destroyed Nathan Cleverly in Cardiff to become a world champion for the first time.

Kovalev's last 15 fights have all had a world title at stake

He went on to beat the likes of Bernard Hopkins and Jean Pascal, amassing three of the four major world titles at 175lbs, but suffered his first career defeats in back-to-back fights with American Andre Ward.

Yarde said: "I am more than happy to achieve my goal in Russia and I think it is only right that a great world champion such as Kovalev is given the opportunity to defend in his home country. He has earned that right.

"Everything has fallen perfectly into place for me, this will be my coronation as world champion and I am going to realise my dream by beating the most decorated of the current world title holders."