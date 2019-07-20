Whyte vs Rivas: Fabio Wardley and Dan Azeez both score stoppage wins in London

Wardley celebrates his early finish in London

Fabio Wardley scored a seventh straight stoppage win on Saturday night before Dan Azeez destroyed Charlie Duffield for Southern Area light-heavyweight honours.

Wardley, a protege of Dillian Whyte, defeated Mariano Ruben Diaz Strunz to improve his record to 8-0 at The O2, on the undercard to The Bodysnatcher's showdown with Oscar Rivas.

💪 6th round stoppage for @Fabio_Wardley - Enjoy your burger! 😉🍔 pic.twitter.com/oMw1YnvOEB — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) July 20, 2019

The Argentinian visitor had only previously been stopped once during a 29-fight career, but failed to withstand the pressure from Wardley, the referee waving off proceedings in the sixth round after a heavy onslaught.

The Ipswich heavyweight produced a controlled and mature performance as he dominated from the first bell and may now hope to join a thriving domestic scene.

Azeez (right) proved too strong for Duffield to improve to 9-0

Lewisham's Dan Azeez made the most of his opportunity on the big stage afterwards, showing his skills and power to beat fellow Londoner Charlie Duffield for the vacant Southern Area light-heavyweight title, also recording a sixth-round stoppage.

The unbeaten 29-year old quickly got behind his jab in the title contest and dominated him throughout, causing bad swelling on the left eye in the first.

The injury only worsened as the fight went on and, after a series of thunderous right hands in a treacherous fifth, Duffield shipped more punishment in the following three minutes before trainer Mark Tibbs threw in the towel.

