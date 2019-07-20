Whyte vs Rivas: Derek Chisora scores brutal second-round knockout of Artur Szpilka

Chisora wins in spectacular fashion

Derek Chisora brutally knocked out Artur Szpilka in the second round of their heavyweight collision at The O2 on Saturday night.

The Finchley powerhouse landed two huge right hooks that had Szpilka out on his feet in London, before another devastating blow sent the Pole crashing to the canvas, much to the delight of the fervent British crowd.

Szpilka started well in the first

Chisora finished the 30-year old in quicker fashion than Deontay Wilder, Adam Kownacki and Luis Ortiz, the WBC champ taking nine rounds to stop Szpilka in 2016.

With a stone weight advantage going into Saturday's battle, Chisora immediately took to the centre of the ring in the opener, getting up close to let his swinging right hooks go.

Szpilka though did begin well and countered back effectively, exchanging cleverly out of the southpaw stance.

3:02 Derek Chisora reacts to victory Derek Chisora reacts to victory

The second started in similar fashion as well but the massive, clubbing right soon came into play to send the visitor staggering on the ropes. The Brit tasted blood and, after clever work to the body, he pinged in two more detonators that viciously finished things.

"Age is nothing but a number, I'm 35, I still feel like I'm 16. I still want the big fights," Chisora said afterwards.

"We want to try and get Joseph Parker, as long as he doesn't run like an Australian chicken."

