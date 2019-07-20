Whyte vs Rivas: Richard Riakpore defeats Chris Billam Smith on points

1:41 Richard Riakporhe beat Chris Billam-Smith via majority decision, but the Bournemouth man did not agree with the judges' verdict Richard Riakporhe beat Chris Billam-Smith via majority decision, but the Bournemouth man did not agree with the judges' verdict

Richard Riakporhe outpointed Chris Billam-Smith to win the battle between the undefeated cruiserweights and retain his WBA Inter-Continental title.

Riakporhe secured victory via a split decision after a close 10-rounder to extend his record to 10 straight wins and hand Billiam Smith's his first professional defeat.

After a tight opener and a scrappy second, Billam-Smith began to go to work behind his jab while Riakporhe went head hunting with some wild hooks.

Riakporhe edged two out of three judges' scorecards

Richard Riakporhe backs Chris Billam-Smith up onto the ropes

Riakporhe and Billam-Smith shared several close rounds

The pair traded right hands in the fifth but neither man could follow up their shots in an evenly matched nip-and-tuck contest.

Riakporhe blooded his opponent's nose in the sixth and caught him in the seventh with an uppercut and a heavy left hook, which left Billam-Smith dangling over the top rope and receive a standing count.

A tired Billam-Smith was being beaten to the punch in the eighth and Riakporhe again began to unload heavy shots in search of a stoppage.

Riakporhe landed a hurtful uppercut in the ninth and tested his opponent's chin with a huge right but the Bournemouth fighter bravely battled back and finished the round swinging.

The 10th round started with cheers from the crowd as Billiam-Smith started on the front foot but neither man could find a stoppage and the judges awarded the Londoner the win via scores of 97-92, 95-94, 93-96.