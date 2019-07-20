Lomachenko vs Campbell: World lightweight title fight on Sky Sports Box Office

Vasiliy Lomachenko will face Luke Campbell at The O2 on August 31

Vasiliy Lomachenko will fight Luke Campbell for the unified world lightweight titles on August 31 at The O2 in London, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Book Whyte vs Rivas Now!

Watch Whyte vs Rivas Online

Lomachenko's WBA and WBO belts and the vacant WBC title will be at stake in a fight between two Olympic gold medal winners.

The Ukranian won gold in 2008 before both men captured the top prize at the London 2012 Games - this will be Lomachenko's first fight in the city since.

Campbell is an excellent fighter who I remember well from the 2012 Olympics. He has a difficult style, and I cannot afford to overlook him. Vasiliy Lomachenko

Lomachenko has gone on to enjoy a spectacular professional career, winning world titles in three weight divisions by his 12th fight - the fewest amount of fights ever required by any boxer to accomplish that feat.

He is widely regarded as the world's best pound-for-pound boxer, so Hull's Campbell has landed an exciting opportunity to bring his esteemed opponent's rise to an end.

"This is a fight for history because my goal is to unify all of the belts in the lightweight division," Lomachenko said. "Luke Campbell is the next challenge for me on that journey. He is an excellent fighter who I remember well from the 2012 Olympics. He has a difficult style, and I cannot afford to overlook him.

"It is very special for me to fight in London. I visited last year, and the response from the people was overwhelming. They respect my fighting style and are passionate about boxing. I can't wait to put on a great show for everyone."

Most fighters are a product of their environment but @VasylLomachenko was always destined for bigger things...



FEATURE: https://t.co/91IfbJjLHk pic.twitter.com/FGKXAzg71k — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) April 8, 2019

Campbell said: "The best fighting the best, this is going to make one hell of a fight. I am in this sport to be the best and I am in this sport to become a world champion. This is what I train and work so hard for, to become a world champion and fulfil my potential.

"He is ranked number one pound-for-pound on the planet so for me to fight a guy like that only encourages me more to be the best that I can be, and it is exactly the level that I want to be at. I'm well aware of how good he is and what he is capable of doing, but I'm also well aware of what I can do and what I'm going to do.

"I think that I can knock out anyone that I hit right, I believe that I am one of the biggest punchers in the lightweight division. This is going to be the toughest fight of my life and I'm preparing for it, physically and mentally. This is Luke Campbell's year, it's my time."

I can knock out anyone that I hit right, I believe that I am one of the biggest punchers in the lightweight division. Luke Campbell

"This is a huge moment for British boxing," said Eddie Hearn, managing director of Matchroom Boxing. "It's an honour to bring pound-for-pound number one Vasiliy Lomachenko to the UK to challenge Luke Campbell for the WBC, WBA, WBO and Ring Magazine lightweight world titles.

"I truly believe Luke Campbell has a fantastic chance here on home soil to upset his fellow Olympic gold medallist. This will be a huge event, not just in Britain, but around the world. We're planning another huge undercard for a special night of boxing. I cannot wait for August 31!"

The Ukrainian's promoter, Top Rank chairman Bob Arum, said: "Vasiliy Lomachenko is a unique talent who is going to take the United Kingdom by storm.

"Luke Campbell is an excellent fighter, but Lomachenko is in a class of his own. The fans on that side of the pond have wanted Lomachenko to return ever since he turned pro. It's going to be a crazy, sold-out crowd at The O2, and I wouldn't be surprised if Lomachenko has the crowd's support."

Adam Smith, head of Sky Sports Boxing, added: "We are absolutely thrilled to have the finest fighter on the planet heading to London.

"This is a very special occasion and a golden opportunity for Luke Campbell. Two Olympic champions going head-to-head and a huge bill at the famous O2. Do not miss this one-off as Vasiliy Lomachenko performs his amazing talent here on our shores."

Watch Dillian Whyte vs Oscar Rivas on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber, you can book and watch it here.