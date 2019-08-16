Lomachenko vs Campbell: Booking information for Vasiliy Lomachenko against Luke Campbell
The easiest ways to book and watch Lomachenko-Campbell at The O2 on August 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office.
Last Updated: 16/08/19 10:31am
Vasiliy Lomachenko's epic world title clash with Luke Campbell is live on Sky Sports Box Office - and you can book it now!
The Ukrainian star battles Campbell for the WBA 'super', WBC and WBO lightweight belts at The O2 on August 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office, as two 2012 Olympic gold medallists collide at The O2.
Sky Sports Box Office will be showing Lomachenko-Campbell on a bumper bill, with Hughie Fury's must-win heavyweight showdown against Alexander Povetkin, Charlie Edwards defends his WBC flyweight title versus Julio Cesar Martinez, and Joshua Buatsi can rise further up the light-heavyweight rankings with a win over Ryan Ford.
Joe Cordina also defends his British and Commonwealth lightweight belts against Gavin Gwynne, while world amateur champion Savannah Marshall can showcase her skills in the capital.
To book via your Sky remote
Press Box Office, select Sports and Events. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.
You can only record the event using this method.
To book online
Click here to book Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Luke Campbell online
There is no surcharge for online bookings.
