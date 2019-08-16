Lomachenko vs Campbell: Booking information for Vasiliy Lomachenko against Luke Campbell

Vasiliy Lomachenko's epic world title clash with Luke Campbell is live on Sky Sports Box Office - and you can book it now!

The Ukrainian star battles Campbell for the WBA 'super', WBC and WBO lightweight belts at The O2 on August 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office, as two 2012 Olympic gold medallists collide at The O2.

Sky Sports Box Office will be showing Lomachenko-Campbell on a bumper bill, with Hughie Fury's must-win heavyweight showdown against Alexander Povetkin, Charlie Edwards defends his WBC flyweight title versus Julio Cesar Martinez, and Joshua Buatsi can rise further up the light-heavyweight rankings with a win over Ryan Ford.

Hughie Fury's heavyweight showdown with Alexander Povetkin is on a packed bill

Joe Cordina also defends his British and Commonwealth lightweight belts against Gavin Gwynne, while world amateur champion Savannah Marshall can showcase her skills in the capital.

Charlie Edwards also defends his WBC lightweight belt in London

