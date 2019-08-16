Lomachenko vs Campbell: All the timing, pricing and booking details for Sky Sports Box Office event

Vasiliy Lomachenko battles Luke Campbell for three world titles as the sport's No 1 fighter showcases his supreme skills at The O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Here are all the pricing and timing details for all booking options...

Event information

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Luke Campbell (WBA 'super' WBC and WBO Lightweight Titles) at The O2, London, Saturday August 31. Hughie Fury vs Alexander Povetkin (12 rounds heavyweight), Charlie Edwards vs Julio Cesar Martinez (WBC Flyweight Titles), Joe Cordina vs Gavin Gwynne (British and Commonwealth lightweight titles), Joshua Buatsi vs Ryan Ford (10 rounds light-heavyweight), Savannah Marshall vs TBC.

Vasyl Lomachenko battles Luke Campbell for three world titles

The event will start at 6pm, Saturday, August 31, on Sky Sports Box Office (Sky channel 491) and Sky Sports Box Office HD (Sky channel 492).

The event is priced at £19.95 for UK customers, €24.95 for Republic of Ireland customers, up until midnight, Friday, August 30.

Thereafter £19.95 / €24.95 (ROI) across all "self-service" bookings (remote control / online) and £24.95 / €29.95 (ROI) if booked via the phone (either IVR or agent), but note an additional £2 booking fee if via an agent still applies.

The event price will revert back to £19.95 / €24.95 (ROI) from 1am, Sunday, September 1.

Two repeat showings (full duration) will be shown at 9am and 4pm on Sunday, September 1.

Hughie Fury's heavyweight showdown with Alexander Povetkin is on a packed bill

Booking information

Remote

From Sunday, August 25, go to Channel 491 and press the green button to go to Sky Sports Box Office Sports and Events. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.

From Saturday, August 24, no matter what channel you are on, press Box Office, select Sports and Events. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.

You can only record the event by using this method.

Charlie Edwards also defends his WBC lightweight belt in London

Online

1. To book, go to https://www.sky.com/boxoffice/lomachenko-campbell

There is no surcharge for online bookings.

Sky Q

Select 'Sport' on your menu, and then select 'Box Office' within the sport menu at the bottom of 5/6 options. For UHD customers, the live event only will be available in UHD.

Phoneline

To order the event, call 03442 410888 (0818 220 225 from ROI) (there may be a £2 booking fee for telephone bookings). There is a £5/€5 surcharge for bookings made via the phone from midnight, Friday, August 30, to 1am, Sunday, September 1.

Cable customers

Virgin Media and TalkTalk customers, please contact your operator. Sky Box Office terms apply. Booking fee may also apply.

Watch Vasiliy Lomachenko's world lightweight title fight against Luke Campbell at The O2 on Saturday August 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office.