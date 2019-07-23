Maurice Hooker aims to be a Texas star with victory over Jose Ramirez

WBO super-lightweight champion Maurice Hooker wants to be a Texas star

Maurice Hooker believes victory over Jose Ramirez can establish him as a worldwide star and help create his legacy in the ring.

Hooker will fight for the first time in Texas as world champion when he faces Jose Ramirez in a super-lightweight unification showdown in the early hours of Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports.

The 29-year-old will make the third defence of his WBO title against undefeated WBC holder Ramirez, who will also put his belt on the line for the third time.

"I will be a champion in boxing and in Dallas as everyone will know my name after this fight," said Hooker.

"This fight means everything to me and the same for him, I just have to go harder than him and I will come out on top. This is part of my legacy - it's just the beginning.

"This is the fight that makes me a big name. I am getting better with every fight and now - my power, my smarts, everything - everyone will know who Maurice Hooker is after this."

Maurice Hooker outpointed Terry Flanagan at the Manchester Arena

"Mighty Mo" (26-0-3, 17 KOs) claimed the vacant belt on the road when he secured a split-decision over Terry Flanagan in front of the Mancunian's home fans in June last year.

"I'm so excited to have this fight in Dallas, I'm ready to come with everything I have," added Hooker.

"I have the chance to unify at home. The first world title fight was in England and the others have been on the road too, but now I have the biggest fight of my life at home, so there's a little pressure but not too much and I just have to focus on doing my job and getting the victory.

Jose Ramirez defeated Jose Zepeda in February for his 24th straight win

"I'm confident I'll get the win as is Jose, I've been watching him and it's going to be tough in the opening rounds, but I will take over and make him adjust to me.