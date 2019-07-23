Amir Khan hopes to secure 'big name' for Saudi Arabia return

Amir Khan plans to return to Saudi Arabia for a second fight in November

Amir Khan hopes to nail down a "big name" opponent within the next couple of weeks after missing out on a dream showdown with Manny Pacquiao.

Khan announced last week he had signed terms to face Pacquiao in November ahead of the eight-weight champion's showdown with Keith Thurman at the weekend.

Manny Pacquiao celebrates after becoming the oldest welterweight in history

However, the 40-year-old Filipino dashed his former stablemate's hopes when he ruled out fighting again this year after handing Thurman his first defeat to claim the WBA 'Super' welterweight title.

"I was told the contracts between myself and Manny Pacquiao had been signed," Khan explained to Sky Sports News.

"My advisors told me the fight had been signed so I went on and announced that the fight is signed and hopefully we will be looking at maybe later in the year.

"Then Manny came back and said that fight isn't happening. It's just one of those things. I looked at it and if it's not there for me, then it's not there for me.

"I had a date on November 8 in Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, I'll be focusing on that but I'd love it to be Manny Pacquiao, if it's not Manny Pacquiao we move on to someone else."

Amir Khan's bid to dethrone WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford ended in six rounds in New York

Khan bounced back from a painful sixth-round stoppage to Terence Crawford in April by defeating Billy Dib in Jeddah earlier this month to claim the vacant WBC International welterweight title and the promise of a top-five ranking with the sanctioning body.

"The welterweight division in boxing has to be one of the toughest in the world," added former two-time world champion Khan.

"I'm still in the top 10 rankings over there in the welterweight division, so I just feel that the likes of Keith Thurman, you've got Shawn Porter who's fighting [Errol] Spence, the winner of that fight is available.

"There's talk about Manny Pacquiao, whether that happens or if that doesn't happen, then a Danny Garcia rematch is another one which could happen.

"There are some big names out there in the welterweight division that I can make some good fights with and hopefully we can get something signed off in the next couple of weeks."