Lomachenko vs Campbell: Vasiliy Lomachenko eager to impress British fans

Vasiliy Lomachenko is eagerly looking forward to returning to The O2 to take on Luke Campbell after watching Dillian Whyte in action at the venue over the weekend.

Lomachenko's WBA and WBO belts and the vacant WBC title will be at stake in a fight at The O2 between two Olympic gold medal winners.

The Ukrainian, a record-breaking three-weight world champion, climbed in the ring for a face to face with Campbell before watching Whyte's heavyweight thriller with Oscar Rivas on Saturday.

"It was an interesting fight. It was a very special atmosphere, it was amazing, people understand boxing and they love boxing. After I saw this, I can't wait to come back to The O2 Arena," Lomachenko told Sky Sports News.

"It's very special for me because it's a good chance, a big chance to show my style, show my skill, introduce myself for British fans.

"This is a brutal sport, of course it's boxing and it will be a very interesting fight for me because we have the same style, technical style, smart style and he has a big reach, so it's a big challenge for me.

"He's a smart guy, he has very high boxing IQ and he has a very big amateur experience, so I respect him as a boxer and as a person."

Lomachenko dropped and stopped Anthony Crolla in four rounds in his last fight but the Ukrainian would not be drawn on comparisons between the Mancunian and Campbell until he has shared a ring with his fellow Olympic champion.

"It's two different styles and two different reaches. I can't compare now but after the fight I can answer this question."