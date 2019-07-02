Luke Campbell can defeat Vasyl Lomachenko, says Shane McGuigan

Luke Campbell during a workout with trainer Shane McGuigan

Luke Campbell can be the man to solve the puzzle and defeat Vasyl Lomachenko should he share a ring with the pound-for-pound star, believes trainer Shane McGuigan.

Campbell, the WBC's mandatory challenger, is likely to take on the Ukrainian three-weight world champion in the UK on August 31, with the official confirmation expected in the next few days.

The mouth-watering lightweight showdown between the two London 2012 gold medallists was prematurely announced by the WBC last week.

"It's a great fight for us," McGuigan told Sky Sports. "It gives Luke the opportunity to go and win three belts and it's one that he is capable of winning.

"People may write him off and say that he doesn't stand a chance but he's riding on so much confidence right now. This is his moment.

Campbell is currently training for a August 31 showdown with Lomachenko

"It's going to be a tough task to get a game plan to beat Lomachenko obviously, but I've got Luke Campbell to go out there and execute it and we're running on a lot of confidence now. he's had a good couple of wins and he feels like he's buzzing and learning every day in the gym.

"We've got the opportunity to unify the division. We're fighting for the WBC belt but we've also got the opportunity to win the WBO and the WBA.

"We're obviously trying to tune him for August the 31st and if we can close this fight in the next few days, which is what we're hoping to do."

Lomachenko took just 12 fights to become a three-weight world champion

"It's something that dreams are made of, it just has to make financial sense to us as well and this is Luke's moment.

"I wouldn't take a fight that I didn't believe he had a chance of winning and a good chance at that.

"I like to look after my fighters and in terms of financial sense, there's loads of fights out there that make financial sense, it's about taking the right fights at the right time.

"I'm confident. I'm really, really confident that Luke Campbell can beat him. He's a stiff puncher Luke. He's got good judgement of distance.

"Anthony Crolla flattered Lomachenko. He's all perfect for Lomachenko, He stands and tries and have a fight with you. He spins around you, gives you angles but when you have a counter-puncher, a slick counter-puncher, a guy who's got good feet, it causes him problems.

"There's not been anyone yet that has solved the puzzle, but I think we've got all really good chance. We've got all the tools to give us the best chance to win this fight."