Luke Campbell to face Vasyl Lomachenko for WBC Lightweight title in UK in August

Luke Campbell makes his second attempt at a world title

Luke Campbell is to fight Ukrainian star Vasyl Lomachenko for the WBA, WBC and WBO lightweight titles in the UK on August 31.

The WBC, whose belt is vacant, revealed on Tuesday that a purse bid had been cancelled after terms had been agreed by promoters Eddie Hearn and Bob Arum.

The bout is likely to take place at London's O2 Arena, where Campbell has fought on three previous occasions.

The 31-year-old is the WBC mandatory challenger and had been waiting for an opponent for a title fight after former belt holder Mikey Garcia opted not to make a defence, instead being listed as 'emeritus' champion by the governing body.

His opponent Lomachenko, the current WBA 'Super' and WBO lightweight champion, most recently defended his titles against Britain's Anthony Crolla in a fourth-round knockout win in April.

Campbell last fought in March, defeating Adrian Yung by fifth-round TKO in Philadelphia.



This will be the Brit's second shot at a world title after losing to Jorge Linares in 2017. Linares, coincidentally, is the only man both Lomachenko and Campbell have on their record. The Ukrainian champion stopped Linares in the 10th round in 2018, while Campbell lost on a split decision.

This fight boasts three Olympic gold medals between the two fighters. Lomachenko won gold in Beijing in 2008 in the featherweight class, then gold again in London 2012 in the lightweight category. Campbell claimed his gold in 2012 in the 56kg Bantamweight division.