Wladimir Klitschko and family rescued after his boat catches fire in Spain

Wladimir Klitschko says he and his family had to be rescued by firefighters

Former world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko says he and his family had to be rescued by firefighters in the middle of the night after his boat caught fire in Spain.

The 43-year-old, who lost his WBO, WBA Super and IBF titles to Tyson Fury in 2015 before retiring after a defeat to Anthony Joshua, posted a video to Twitter on Tuesday morning which showed officials dousing part of a boat in foam.

The video also shows other emergency services officials at the scene but Klitschko said that everyone on board was safe.

Tyson Fury in action with Wladimir Klitschko

Klitschko can be heard narrating over the video, saying: "Three o'clock in the morning. We are in the sea getting rescued from Mallorca's Spanish fire department.

"The boat was on fire. We are hanging out down outside."

Klitschko lost to Anthony Joshua

The Ukrainian added in his social media post: "Be careful what you wish for: fate took my wish for "some #adrenalin" a bit too literally and our boat-trip Sunday night ended up in our boat #igniting and family & friends being evacuated by coast guard and fire rescue-team.

"No worries: we are all fine! #theroofisonfire #song."