Hughie Fury to fight on Amir Khan undercard in Saudi Arabia

Hughie Fury is to take on former world heavyweight champion Samuel Peter in Saudi Arabia next month.

The two will clash on the undercard of Amir Khan's fight with Neeraj Goyat on July 12 at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

Fury lost on points when he challenged Joseph Parker for the WBO heavyweight belt two years ago and is hoping to set up a second tilt at a world title.

He knocked out Chris Norrad in the second round in Manchester last month and makes a quick return to action against the 38-year-old Peter, who stopped Oleg Maskaev back in 2008 to claim the WBC title.

He was then defeated by Vitali Klitschko in Germany and has twice been beaten by Klitschko's brother Wladimir.

Fury said: "I've got a job to do and it'll get done.

"Samuel Peter is a seriously solid, dangerous veteran who can clearly punch, but I relish the challenge.

"It's always great to visit different places and get my name around the world. I'm expecting a great atmosphere.

"There's only one thing on my mind, getting to the very top and winning the world title."

