Callum Smith to discuss options including Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez super fight

Callum Smith is set to hold talks with promoter Eddie Hearn to discuss potential fights, including a blockbuster battle with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

The Liverpudlian super-middleweight defended his WBA 'super' title with an explosive knockout of Hassan N'Dam on the Anthony Joshua-Andy Ruiz Jr bill in New York, and Smith awaits news on his next fight as speculation continues about the next career move of 'Canelo', who has not committed to a third fight with Gennady Golovkin.

Trainer and manager Joe Gallagher has been told by Eddie Hearn that December could be a more likely date for Alvarez to fight Smith instead of September, but the unbeaten 29-year-old is due to resume training next week to stay sharp for two more bouts in 2019.

Joe Gallagher will discuss Smith's options with Eddie Hearn

"We're not going to get caught short," Gallagher told Sky Sports.

"Whether we get last minute 'Canelo', you've got to understand, they're like the Mayweathers now, aren't they. There's your eight weeks' notice, that's it.

"I messaged Eddie over the weekend. I asked for a meeting this week with him to sort out what's happening with Callum.

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is yet to announce his next opponent

"Last time I spoke to Eddie, he said there was a possibility, it could be December. Definitely isn't this September, but I just think to myself 'Who would Canelo fight, if it wasn't this September?' He has to defend that super-middleweight belt of his that he's got, otherwise it becomes vacant."

Asked if there is a possibility of 'Canelo' moving back up from middleweight for a clash with Smith at 168lbs, Gallagher said: "Yeah, 100 per cent, I definitely think it is.

The Liverpudlian is hoping to fight in September and December

"I think maybe if Callum Smith performed badly in New York, we would have got the phone call, but maybe they just want to make sure they are right and ready to make that next move up."

After a spell of inactivity, Gallagher wants Smith to enhance his reputation as the world's No 1 super-middleweight and hopes to agree fights in September and December.

"Callum Smith has got to fight in September," he added.

"You either give us a date, we've got to be ready, either it's in America or it's in the UK, but we want a fight on that date, and we want to fight again in December. It's time to get Callum going."