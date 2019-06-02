Joshua vs Ruiz Jr: Callum Smith defeats Hassan N'Dam by knockout in New York

Callum Smith defended his WBA 'super' title with a destructive early win

Callum Smith defended his WBA 'super' title in explosive style with a third-round knockout win over Hassan N'Dam in New York.

The Liverpudlian is recognised as the world's No 1 super-middleweight and he lived up to his status, flooring N'Dam twice before signalling the end of the fight with a huge right hand at Madison Square Garden.

Smith was returning to action after defeating George Groves in the World Boxing Super Series final last September and can look ahead to major fights after a dominant first defence.

Smith found his range in the first round at Madison Square Garden

Edging forward on the front foot, Smith waited for an early opening from his former sparring partner, unloading a counter left hook that sent N'Dam crashing to the canvas.

N'Dam rose on unsteady legs and was bundled to the floor, but the bell denied Smith a first round finish.

N'Dam could not withstand Smith's superior power

There was only a brief respite for N'Dam, who was quickly dropped by another left hook, and Smith was content to bide his time, hurting his opponent with almost every meaningful punch.

The France-based fighter was forced to display his survival instincts again in the third after Smith landed a big right hand, but another massive right sent N'Dam toppling backwards and the referee Charlie Fitch quickly waved it off.

Referee Charlie Fitch stepped in after N'Dam crashed to the canvas again

