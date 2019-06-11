Kal Yafai to defend his WBA world title stateside against Norbelto Jimenez on June 29

Kal Yafai is Britain's longest standing world champion

Kal Yafai will defend his WBA super-flyweight world title against Norbelto Jimenez on June 29 in Providence, Rhode Island, live on Sky Sports.

Yafai makes the fifth defence of his crown at the Dunkin' Donuts Center, on the undercard to Demetrius Andrade's homecoming fight with Maciej Sulecki, as the Birmingham star returns to action following a points win over Israel Gonzalez in Monte Carlo in November.

The Dominican mandatory challenger Jimenez is unbeaten in 30 fights after turning his career around from early defeats, and will be hoping to win the WBA belt at the second time of asking.

"I'm very excited to be back in action," said Yafai. "After my last fight, I've got to go out there and win and look good doing so.

"He's obviously going to be a good fighter because he's my mandatory. I'm looking to show everyone that I'm one of the finest world champions out there and make my mark in America.

It's amazing that Kal now stands as Britain's longest reigning world champion. Eddie Hearn

"I fought in America last year and we all thought we were going to fight Jerwin Ancajas afterwards, the IBF Champion, but they didn't seem to be up for it at all.

"It's been a bit frustrating at times, and I had a hand injury earlier this year. After my last fight, and especially the performance, it's given me that hunger to want it even more, to stay at the top and get those big fights.

"At times, I've got a bit complacent, including before my last fight, and that's completely changed for this one so I'll be at my game 100 per cent."

1:45 Kal Yafai impressed when he last fought stateside, up against Mexican David Carmona Kal Yafai impressed when he last fought stateside, up against Mexican David Carmona

"This is a big fight for Kal, especially in light of what lies ahead," promoter Eddie Hearn added.

"If he can beat Jimenez, it's very likely his next fight will be a unification with pound for pound star Juan Estrada, so he must get the job done in Providence.

"It's amazing that he now stands as Britain's longest reigning world champion and we are expecting a top-class display on a huge night of boxing."