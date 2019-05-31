Joseph Parker signs for Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing

Joseph Parker is the only man to take Anthony Joshua the distance

Matchroom Boxing have signed a three-fight promotional deal with heavyweight star Joseph Parker.

Team Parker also announced on Friday that David Higgins has been appointed to Parker's management team.

"My six-year promotional contract with Duco Events ended on March 26," Parker said. "It was a wonderfully successful partnership - so much so that David Higgins will always be part of my team, advocating in my best interests in a management capacity.

"Since my contract with Duco ended I have been a free agent, with my team and I spending several months assessing how to best achieve my goal of not only becoming a world champion again, but unifying all of the belts to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world."

Parker lost his WBO title to Joshua

Parker dealt Andy Ruiz Jr the only defeat of his 33-fight career in 2016, winning the WBO title in the process. Parker lost to Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte last year but, aged 27, has plans to regain a world title.

Hearn said: "If Joseph Parker performs the way we all know he can over these next three fights then he will have a strong case for another shot at Anthony Joshua.

"There's certainly unfinished business there, so this is a really exciting signing for Matchroom.

"And, I must say, I am also looking forward to sparring again with my old mate David Higgins as we haggle over the terms of each deal for Joseph. David unquestionably has Joseph's best interests at heart and he is a tough negotiator, so there are going to be some interesting discussions ahead."

Parker floored Whyte but didn't get the judges' decision

Higgins said: "This is absolutely the right decision for Joseph and Team Parker, which I have supported every step of the way. I'm pleased that I can now work with Joseph's existing management team to help carefully guide the remainder of his career."

Parker's trainer Kevin Barry said: "Joseph is primed and ready for the next stage of his career."

