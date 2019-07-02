Whyte vs Rivas: Derek Chisora wants a 'war' against Artur Szpilka

Derek Chisora believes his clash with Artur Szilka will end inside the distance

Derek Chisora hopes Artur Szpilka 'comes to fight' when the pair share a ring at London's O2 on July 20.

Chisora faces former world title challenger Szpilka on the undercard of Dillian Whyte's clash with Oscar Rivas on July 20, live on Sky Sports Boxing Office.

"Big fighter, he's going to come and fight, I hope so," Chisora told Sky Sports.

"It's going to be a great night. It's going to be the last show of the season, so let's go out with a bang.

"I want him to fight, that's all. He might do that for five or six rounds, we'll never know. We're just going to try and go for a knockout and he's going to try for a knockout too."

Chisora spent 10 rounds chasing Senad Gashi around the ring last time out

"War" returns to the capital venue for his fourth fight in a row after grinding out a frustrating points victory over Senad Gashi in his last fight in April.

"He's the first guy I boxed that tried to run away. He did run, he did get on his bike and now that's messed his money up because he will never get to fight on one of Eddie Hearn's shows ever again."

David Haye is expecting fireworks from the "heavyweight extravaganza" on July 20

Chisora's manager David Haye believes the Finchley fighter will raise his game against Polish southpaw Szpilka after a lacklustre performance against Gashi.

"The way he's trained the way he's sparred says to me he's up for it because he knows Szpilka. He knows he's been around, he's a tough guy who is coming off some good wins," said Haye.

Szpilka lasted nine rounds against WBC champion Deontay Wilder in 2016

"I'm expecting a tough fight, a really tough fight. This guy is a southpaw, this guy has got respected power. He's fought with the very best, he went a few rounds with Deontay Wilder. He was winning a few rounds against Wilder until he walked on to a might right hand that would put anyone to sleep.

"He's not a natural big heavyweight, he's a similar size to Derek. He's all action, he lets his hands go.

Dillian Whyte tops the 02 bill against undefeated Colombian Oscar Rivas

"It's on an exciting card, you've got Dillian Whyte in a 50-50 fight against Rivas. A Colombian guy with a massive knockout ratio, who's very all action.

"You've got the big guy David Price going against Dave Allen, another heavyweight fight, and you've got Chisora and Szpilka, so you've got a real heavyweight extravaganza at the O2 Arena on 20th July. I'm expecting fireworks.

"Derek needs to put on a good performance. His last performance was under par. He needs to raise his game. He needs people to start speaking about him, challenging him."

Watch Derek Chisora vas Artur Szpilka on the undercard of Dillian Whyte versus Oscar Rivas at The O2 on July 20, live on Sky Sports Box Office.