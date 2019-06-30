Joseph Parker wants rematches with Dillian Whyte, Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr

Joseph Parker says he would relish rematches with Dillian Whyte, Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr after his stoppage victory over Alex Leapai in Providence.

The New Zealander finally broke Leapai's stubborn resistance in the 10th round as the referee waved off a one-sided assault in Providence, giving Parker his second win since a points loss to Whyte in July.

A second fight with Whyte remains a target for Parker, who also wants to avenge his unanimous decision defeat by Joshua last March, while Andy Ruiz Jr, the new unified champion, is open to a return bout after being outpointed by the Kiwi in December 2016.

"I want to avenge the losses that I had to Dillian Whyte and Joshua, then I want to fight Andy Ruiz again," said Parker.

"He thinks he won. I won. He's a very good boxer, but I'll fight him again, but big up to him for winning."

Parker admits he had to work harder than expected for a win over the durable Leapai, but is hoping to receive a major fight later this year after linking up with promoter Eddie Hearn.

"I haven't been in the ring for half a year and I got more rounds than I expected, but damn he has a hard head," said the 27-year-old

"I'm very excited about my deal with Matchroom, looking forward to putting on some good performances in the future.

"When I started landing my punches and he didn't go down. I thought 'Damn, he's tough!'

"I just had to be patient and take my chance. Once I started boxing, I started landing the cleaner shots."