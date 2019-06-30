Whyte vs Rivas: Oscar Rivas dismisses Dillian Whyte's world title hopes ahead of summer showdown

Oscar Rivas faces Dillian Whyte at The O2 on July 20, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Oscar Rivas is not interested in Dillian Whyte's long pursuit of a world title fight and admits "one punch" can change plans in their summer showdown.

The Colombian heavyweight has earned a reputation as a dangerous contender, with 18 knockouts on his 26-fight unbeaten record ahead of his battle with Whyte at The O2 on July 20, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The Colombian intends to ruin Whyte's world titles hopes

The WBC is set to confirm the bout as a final eliminator with the WBC interim title on the line after Whyte was made to wait for his chance, despite his status as the WBC's No 1 ranked challenger, but Rivas intends to deliver a crushing setback to the Brixton man's career.

"I have been waiting for an opportunity like this for years, and now it is happening," Rivas told Sky Sports. "I am looking forward to showing people what I can do.

"I don't care what Whyte is thinking. If he's not thinking about me, that's his problem."

Rivas has based himself in Canada after an impressive amateur career, which included a 16-4 victory over Andy Ruiz Jr, the current unified world champion.

Since joining the paid ranks, the 32-year-old, nicknamed 'Kaboom', has recorded a string of explosive wins, including a dramatic knockout of former world title challenger Bryant Jennings.

Rivas claimed amateur wins over Kubrat Pulev and Andy Ruiz Jr

"I have changed lots of things, technically I have improved," said Rivas. "I moved to Montreal to train with Marc Ramsay who has improved lots of aspects of my boxing.

"I am a technical boxer but I also have a big heart. This is what makes me a better boxer.

"We are heavyweights and one punch can change anybody's plan."

Dillian Whyte battles Oscar Rivas on July 20, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with David Allen against David Price and Derek Chisora versus Artur Szpilka on The O2 bill.