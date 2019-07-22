Oleksandr Usyk wants to test himself against Anthony Joshua

1:38 Oleksandr Usyk is targeting Anthony Joshua and explains why he also fancies taking on Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder in the heavyweight division. Oleksandr Usyk is targeting Anthony Joshua and explains why he also fancies taking on Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder in the heavyweight division.

Oleksandr Usyk wants Anthony Joshua to win his heavyweight rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr because he wants to fight the Briton.

Usyk is mandatory challenger to the WBO title held by Ruiz following the Mexican-American's shock win over Joshua at New York's Madison Square Garden on June 1.

The former undisputed cruiserweight champion had no hesitation in naming Joshua ahead of Ruiz as his preferred opponent when he appeared on Sky Sports News.

"Anthony Joshua at Wembley," answered Usyk. "I think it would be much harder for me to fight Joshua than Ruiz.

Usyk defeated Tony Bellew for his seventh successive world title victory in November

Usyk is on record as saying he would like to fight Joshua, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder within the next 12 months.

"I was asked the question 'whom would I like to fight' and of course I named the three best heavyweights today in the division," Usyk added through his manager Egis Klimas.

"If you want to be the best, you have to fight the best and these guys today are the best ones. If I'm going to be fighting just the regular guys, I'm just going to be a regular guy on the line, I want to be on top of it."

Usyk was due to face Carlos Takam in May but a shoulder injury forced him to delay his debut in the glamour division.

The 31-year-old, who knocked out Tony Bellew in eight rounds in his last fight in the 200lb class, revealed he still expects to face the former world title challenger after holding talks with his promoter Eddie Hearn.

"I am also very much waiting for the bout. I am already tired not to fight, just to train and train. I am ready for the hard work, I'm ready to prepare for the fight and I'm looking forward to my debut as a heavyweight.

"Yesterday we had a meeting with Eddie Hearn and we talked about that, so it looks like it's going to be in September but most likely in October. We're talking about the United States.

"We don't know 100 per cent yet but Eddie was saying it would most likely be Takam."