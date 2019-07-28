Hooker vs Ramirez: Tramaine Williams closes on world title shot with victory on undercard in Texas

Tramaine Williams ended Yenifel Vicente's winning run

Tramaine Williams outclassed experienced Yenifel Vicente to claim the vacant WBO NABO and USBA super-bantamweight belts and close on a world-title shot.

Williams, fighting out of a southpaw stance, controlled the 10-rounder against the 40-fight veteran with his superior skill to extend his record to 19 straight wins.

Vicente, who came into the fight on the back of 10-fight knockout streak, was docked two points for a low blows and rocked in the seventh by a left hook before losing a unanimous decision.

"Usually when you have fun, you do a good job, so I tried to have as much fun as possible," American southpaw Williams told Sky Sports afterwards.

"He kind of of see me having fun, so he kind of did dirty little tactics, hit me low, pushing my head down but it's all part of the game plan.

"These belts don't mean nothing to me, I want the world title."

Joey Dawejko defeated late substitue Rodney Henandez

Joey 'The Tank' Dawejko defeated late stand-in Rodney Hernandez to end a three-fight losing run on the undercard.

Dawejko, who was used a sparring partner by Anthony Joshua ahead of his doomed US debut against Andy Ruiz Jr, ground out a points win over Hernandez in a 10-rounder to avenge draw with Hernandez in 2017.

The Philadelphia fighter was originally due to take on former unified cruiserweight champion Murat Gassiev but the Russian was forced to delay his heavyweight debut due to a shoulder injury.

'White Chocolate' Nikita Ababiy secured his sixth straight win in the paid ranks

Nikita Ababiy was taken the distance for the first time in his professional career by Yunier Calzada.

The American middleweight, who made his UK debut at The O2 in April, was tested by the Cuban before claiming a unanimous decision after six rounds, ending his run of five straight knockouts.

Austin Williams continued his explosive start as a professional

Austin 'Ammo' Williams stopped Jabrandon Harris to secure his third first-round knockout.

The middleweight prospect dropped Harris with a left hook to the body to claim his third four-rounder in the space of three months since turning pro.