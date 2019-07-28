Hooker vs Ramirez: Teven Farmer retains IBF belt with points win

3:04 Tevin Farmer is looking to secure a unification bout in his next fight after he beat Guillaume Frenois in Texas. Tevin Farmer is looking to secure a unification bout in his next fight after he beat Guillaume Frenois in Texas.

Tevin Farmer defeated Guillaume Frenois via a unanimous decision to defend his IBF world super-featherweight title at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Farmer, who was making the fourth defence of his title in the space of a year, extended his record 30-4-1 and handed Frenois only his second defeat in 49 fights.

"I want all the world champions out there," Farmer said on Sky Sports after his victory.

"[Miguel] Berchelt [WBC], Jamel Herring [WBO], Gervonta Davis [WBA], but if I can't make those fights give me Joseph Diaz.

The champion showed off his quick hand speed from the opening bell, flicking out his right-hand jab and catching the challenger with a left-hand lead in the opener.

Fellow southpaw Frenois, fighting from behind a high guard, landed a left hook in the second and let his hands go in the next, but Farmer used his body movement to evade incoming shots.

Guillaume Frenois was caught by low blows in the sixth and 10th rounds

The Philidelphian caught the Frenchman with a low blow in the sixth and was then was forced to rely on his defensive skills when he dodged over a dozen punches when he was cornered shortly afterwards.

Farmer, who claimed a unanimous decision over Ireland's Jono Carroll last time out in March, turned on the style in the seventh when he targeted both the body and head with a variety of shots.

The 29-year-old continued to dictate the contest behind his jab before being docked a point in the 10th for another low blow.

''L'Expert' picked up his work-rate in the final two rounds but was still unable to land any of his shots cleanly as Farmer bobbed and weaved his way to a 119-108, 116-11, 116-11 decision.