Hooker vs Ramirez: Teven Farmer retains IBF belt with points win

Tevin Farmer targets unification fights after fourth title defence
By Peter Gilbert
Last Updated: 28/07/19 5:05am
Tevin Farmer defeated Guillaume Frenois via a unanimous decision to defend his IBF world super-featherweight title at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.
Farmer, who was making the fourth defence of his title in the space of a year, extended his record 30-4-1 and handed Frenois only his second defeat in 49 fights.
"I want all the world champions out there," Farmer said on Sky Sports after his victory.
"[Miguel] Berchelt [WBC], Jamel Herring [WBO], Gervonta Davis [WBA], but if I can't make those fights give me Joseph Diaz.
The champion showed off his quick hand speed from the opening bell, flicking out his right-hand jab and catching the challenger with a left-hand lead in the opener.
Fellow southpaw Frenois, fighting from behind a high guard, landed a left hook in the second and let his hands go in the next, but Farmer used his body movement to evade incoming shots.
The Philidelphian caught the Frenchman with a low blow in the sixth and was then was forced to rely on his defensive skills when he dodged over a dozen punches when he was cornered shortly afterwards.
Farmer, who claimed a unanimous decision over Ireland's Jono Carroll last time out in March, turned on the style in the seventh when he targeted both the body and head with a variety of shots.
The 29-year-old continued to dictate the contest behind his jab before being docked a point in the 10th for another low blow.
''L'Expert' picked up his work-rate in the final two rounds but was still unable to land any of his shots cleanly as Farmer bobbed and weaved his way to a 119-108, 116-11, 116-11 decision.