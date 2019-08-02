JD NXTGEN: Lewis Ritson and Robbie Davies Jr claimed wins to stay on course for grudge fight

1:27 Lewis Ritson vented anger at Robbie Davies Jr after his victory in Liverpool Lewis Ritson vented anger at Robbie Davies Jr after his victory in Liverpool

Lewis Ritson aimed a verbal attack at Robbie Davies Jr as the super-lightweight rivals stayed on course for a grudge fight later this year.

The Newcastle man stopped Poland's Marek Jedrzejewski in the third round on the JD NXTGEN bill in Liverpool, then vented his anger at Davies Jr after they had traded words on social media.

Ritson produced a more controlled performance against Jedrzejewski, flooring the replacement opponent with a brutal body shot, and then forced the referee's intervention with further spiteful punches to the ribs.

1:09 Ritson broke Marek Jedrzejewski's resistance with body shots Ritson broke Marek Jedrzejewski's resistance with body shots

'Sandman' called for a domestic clash against Davies Jr afterwards, and the duo later became embroiled in an angry exchange backstage.

"Robbie Davies is full of rubbish," Ritson told Sky Sports. "It's a 50-50 fight, me and Robbie, I'm in Liverpool. I'll call him out if I want on camera, I don't care.

"He's been running his mouth on social media. I'm not about that. If he wants it next, he can get it. It's a 50-50 fight, but I'll smash him."

Davies Jr then matched his rival's result, pounding Michal Dufek to a halt in the third round, and then bellowed 'Ritson where are you?'

Davies Jr called Ritson's name after matching his rival

The Liverpudlian was a class above his Czech opponent, with the referee stepping in following a sustained barrage of punches.

Davies Jr confirmed the altercation with Ritson in his post-fight interview and also vowed to settle their feud by knockout.

0:33 The Merseysider unloaded a flurry of shots to halt Dufek The Merseysider unloaded a flurry of shots to halt Dufek

"He walked past us and obviously I'd just been listening in the back, what he'd said," Davies Jr told Sky Sports. "I obviously had my own fight to think of, so I just stared at him. He was mumbling something.

"But we've been staying in the same hotel, and the god's honest truth, my hand on my heart, every time I've looked at him, he's looked away.

2:09 Davies Jr reflected on his confrontation with Ritson Davies Jr reflected on his confrontation with Ritson

"He will build the hype for the TV, but when it was just me and him, it was me who had front and not him.

"If the offer is good enough and it makes sense to me and my team, I'll stop him."