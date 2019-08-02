Martin Bakole blasts out Ytalo Perea in the first round on JD NXTGEN bill in Liverpool

Martin Bakole blasted out Ytalo Perea in less than 90 seconds of their heavyweight fight on the JD NXTGEN bill in Liverpool.

The Congolese fighter has recently linked up with promoter Eddie Hearn and made a big impact on his Matchroom Boxing debut, swiftly stopping his Ecuadorian opponent, who had gone the distance with New York prospect Adam Kownacki.

Bakole was quick to display his punch power as a right hand following by a left hook dropped Perea and the referee stepped in after a follow-up assault from the Billy Nelson-trained boxer.

On an action-packed undercard, Thomas Essomba ended Sean McGoldrick's unbeaten record with an upset points win at the Exhibition Centre.

The British-based Cameroonian troubled McGoldrick from the start with his accurate left hand to seal a unanimous verdict over the Commonwealth gold medalist with scores of 98-93, 97-93 and 96-94.

Jack Cullen also defended his English middleweight title with a commanding eighth-round stoppage win over the brave John Harding Jr.

Cullen utilised his superior reach from the opening bell, gradually wearing down Harding Jr, who was dropped in the fifth round before the referee waved it off in the eighth as the south Londoner sagged on the ropes.