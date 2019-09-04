Ruiz Jr vs Joshua: Watch a live stream of press conference in Saudi Arabia
Last Updated: 04/09/19 5:42pm
Anthony Joshua comes face to face with Andy Ruiz Jr for the first time since their fight at a press conference on Wednesday at 4.30pm in Saudi Arabia.
Joshua aims to regain the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles from Ruiz Jr in a rematch on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office, in Saudi Arabia.
The rivals embark on a three-city media tour today, beginning in Diriyah on the outskirts of Riyadh, in the country which will host their second fight.
I’m blessed. I’m humbled. I’m in KSA 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/7S804Uk0Sm— Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) September 4, 2019
They reconvene on Thursday in New York and on Friday in London.
Watch a live stream of their press conference in Saudi Arabia at the top of this page.