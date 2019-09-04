Boxing News

Ruiz Jr vs Joshua: Watch a live stream of press conference in Saudi Arabia

Last Updated: 04/09/19 5:42pm
Anthony Joshua comes face to face with Andy Ruiz Jr for the first time since their fight at a press conference on Wednesday at 4.30pm in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua aims to regain the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles from Ruiz Jr in a rematch on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office, in Saudi Arabia.

The rivals embark on a three-city media tour today, beginning in Diriyah on the outskirts of Riyadh, in the country which will host their second fight.

They reconvene on Thursday in New York and on Friday in London.

