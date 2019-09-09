Chisora vs Parker: Watch a live stream of press conference for bumper O2 bill

Josh Taylor and Regis Prograis go head to head at the press conference for a bumper O2 bill including Derek Chisora versus Joseph Parker - and you can watch on a live stream.

This stream has now ended.

Scotland's Taylor puts his IBF title at stake against WBA 'super' champion Prograis in the super-lightweight final of the World Boxing Super Series on October 26, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with Chisora's heavyweight clash against Parker on the same action-packed evening.

Three-weight world champion Ricky Burns also takes on former IBF lightweight title holder Lee Selby, and Lawrence Okolie challenges undefeated European cruiserweight champion Yves Ngabu.

Taylor and Prograis have already traded heated words since setting up an exciting climax of the competition and they will resume their verbal battle in front of the watching media at a press conference in London.

"I'm very confident that I can outbox him and outfight him as well. I can't see anything other than a Josh Taylor win on October 26," said Taylor.

Prograis said: "This is the fight I wanted the most and it's the fight to prove who is the best in the division.

"My goal has always been the same and that's to prove I'm the best 140lbs fighter in the world and to become undisputed."

Watch a live stream of the press conference in London at the top of this page.