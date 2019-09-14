Haney vs Abdullaev: Amanda Serrano out-battles a tough Heather Hardy in Brooklyn

Serrano (L) was the more heavy-handed of the two

Amanda Serrano outfought Heather Hardy over ten rounds to win the 'Battle of Brooklyn' on an electrifying night in New York.

The WBO featherweight world title fight was billed as another watershed moment for women's boxing and it emphatically delivered in front of a frenzied crowd at the Madison Square Garden Theater.

After ripping away the WBO belt and becoming the first fighter to beat Hardy, seven-weight world champion Serrano, who took scores of 98-91 twice and 98-92, could now be set for a showdown against Irish star Katie Taylor.

The Puerto Rican southpaw came out the blocks firing and immediately got on the front-foot, pummeling forward to land a series of stunning combinations, unleashing hell on a staggered and quickly bloodied Hardy.

The champion survived the opener to receive a minutes rest but, on return, was once more on the end of another heavy assault.

With her back against the wall, 'The Heat' Hardy did manage to then get a foothold in the next few, countering well and hammering the body to match her younger foe, Serrano finding it more difficult to land her stiff combinations.

The momentum quickly swung back in favour of 'The Real Deal' though, the 30-year old displaying excellent footwork and schooling, demonstrating why she has only been beaten once in a 38-fight professional career.

Hardy did crash home some flash rights in the sixth, avoiding the Puerto Rican's stiff jab, but her rival again fired back in the next, marauding on with intent to pummel in heavy blows from both fists.

It was the seven-weight world champ who showed excellent stamina to control the late periods before the pair embraced on the final bell.