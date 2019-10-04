The Golden Contract: Live stream of undercard fights ahead of featherweight quarter-finals

Watch The Golden Contract undercard here Watch The Golden Contract undercard here

Before The Golden Contract begins there is an action packed undercard at York Hall - and you can watch all the fights on our live stream!

Eight featherweights will battle for a lucrative deal in the quarter-finals later tonight, live on Sky Sports, and ahead of the tournament there will be four fights at the historic venue in Bethnal Green.

The unbeaten Jacob Robinson faces Sean Davis at featherweight, while rising heavyweight George Fox battles Dorian Darch, a former opponent for Anthony Joshua.

Sam Gilley, another prospect with a perfect record, takes on Arnoldo Solano at welterweight, with Mitchell Frearson seeking his fourth win against Rod Douglas Jr at middleweight.

Watch The Golden Contract featherweight quarter-finals from 8pm on Friday on Sky Sports Action.