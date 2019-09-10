The Golden Contract tournament will be shown live on Sky Sports

The 'Golden Contract' competition starts on October 4, live on Sky Sports

The Golden Contract, a ground-breaking new tournament organised by MTK Global, will be shown live on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing.

Current champions, unbeaten prospects, and enigmatic challengers have already confirmed their entry in The Golden Contract, which kicks off with the featherweight quarter-finals at London's iconic York Hall on October 4, live on Sky Sports.

Eight fighters will compete at featherweight, super-lightweight and light-heavyweight, with the three divisional winners earning a two-year, five-fight deal with six-figure purses for each fight guaranteed.

British champion Ryan Walsh is among a strong crop of featherweights

Knockout bonuses are also on offer and the 126lb curtain-raiser features current British champion Ryan Walsh, Commonwealth king Leigh Wood, former Lonsdale belt holder Jazza Dickens, Davey Oliver Joyce, Tyrone McCullagh, Hairon Socarras and Mexico's Carlos Araujo.

Super-lightweight already includes former world title challenger Anthony Yigit, ex-European champion Mohamed Mimoune, the big-hitting Ohara Davies, exciting Kazakh Zhankosh Turarov, Spaniard Carlos Ramos, Tyrone McKenna, Akeem Ennis Brown and Darren Surtees.

Ohara Davies is targeting a lucrative contract at super-lightweight

Former British champions Hosea Burton and Bob Ajisafe, along with respected contenders such as Steven Ward, Liam Conroy, and Serge Michel have secured slots in the light-heavyweight events, with more notable names to come at 175lbs.

Adam Smith, Head of Sky Sports Boxing, said: "The Golden Contract is an exciting concept which has been created by MTK Global and we're really looking forward to showcasing the inaugural tournament live on Sky Sports.

Hosea Burton has joined the hotly-contested light-heavyweight event

"There are some familiar faces in the different weight classes, who always bring drama, high-octane fights and explosive knockouts, so you should expect an enthralling evening of action when the competition begins on October 4, and we really cannot wait for it.

"The Golden Contract is a welcome addition to our stacked Autumn as we bring you a bumper schedule of live boxing on Sky Sports."

The winner comes out as a bit of a superstar and also goes straight into a major contract with a promoter as well. Eddie Hearn

Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn said: "It's a great format - quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final. The winner comes out as a bit of a superstar and also goes straight into a major contract with a promoter as well.

"Get them in there, make the draw, no-one can duck anyone, no seeding. Go and beat them and run all the way to the final.

"More domestic shows coming to Sky Sports in the schedule, with all our Saturday night fight nights, big Box Office events as well, Matchroom Boxing USA international fight nights.

"It's non-stop! In fact, I believe there's boxing every week now from Devin Haney up until Christmas. Busy times ahead for UK fight fans."

MTK Global President Bob Yalen said: "We are hugely excited to have reached this deal with Eddie, Adam and their respective teams at Matchroom and Sky Sports. We look forward to working with them closely to bring this outstanding concept to the public.

"When three powerhouses unite to put their collective expertise and resources into making something great, you know they're going to succeed; so if they weren't already, everyone should be very, very excited about the Golden Contract Tournament and supporting their favourite boxers."

MTK Global Professional Development Coordinator Jamie Conlan said: "This is fantastic news for all parties concerned and a proud day for MTK Global.

"We're delighted to be working with two of the biggest companies in the game to bring the Golden Contract Tournament to the masses. We believe these events are going to be a huge hit with everyone who gets to see them both at the events themselves and on TV."