KSI vs Logan Paul 2: AnEsonGib and Joe Weller join Sky Sports team for spectacular rematch

YouTubers AnEsonGib and Joe Weller have joined the Sky Sports team to give brutally honest verdicts as KSI and Logan Paul settle their YouTube rivalry in a rematch.

KSI and Logan Paul will share the ring again as professional boxers in Los Angeles on November 9, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with AnEsonGib and Weller, two hugely popular YouTubers, watching from ringside to offer insight into the bitter feud.

Weller traded insults and then punches with KSI in a boxing fight last year, while AnEsonGib has been embroiled in a war of words with Jake Paul, younger brother to Logan, and the pair could cross paths in fight week.

AnEsonGib and Weller will be linking up with Saturday Social's Adam Smith, and Sky Sports experts Johnny Nelson and Matthew Macklin, with a big-name boxing analyst to be added in the next few days.

Adam Smith, Head of Sky Sports Boxing, joins AnEsonGib and Weller on commentary for an action-packed night, and Sky Sports Boxing's Anna Woolhouse sets the scene as the boxing and YouTube worlds collide.

Britain's KSI and American rival Paul are aiming to inflict a humiliating defeat after they fought to a hotly-contested draw as amateur boxers last August.

Billy Joe Saunders, Britain's flamboyant world champion, and Devin Haney, billed as the next Floyd Mayweather, also appear at the Staples Center ahead of the KSI-Logan Paul rematch.

