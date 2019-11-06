Inoue vs Donaire: Naoya Inoue outweighs Nonito Donaire ahead of World Boxing Super Series final

Naoya Inoue is one of boxing's most fearsome punchers

Naoya Inoue came in heavier than Nonito Donaire as the two bantamweight world champions hit the scales for their World Boxing Super Series final.

The massive unification clash - which sees Japan's fearsome champion put his IBF crown on the line against WBA 'Super' king Donaire - takes place in Saitama, Japan, tomorrow live on Sky Sports.

Pound-for-pound recognised star Inoue has blasted his way to world titles in three divisions and came in bang on the 118lbs limit, with his Filipino foe slightly under.

'Monster' Inoue defeated Juan Carlos Payano and then Emmanuel Rodriguez in Scotland on his way to the tournament final and returns to his homeland for the Ali Trophy decider.

Donaire is a four-weight champion himself, who has never suffered a loss in this weight class, and he benefited from the unfortunate fourth-round retirement of Belfast's Ryan Burnett in the quarter-finals before stopping Stephon Young in the semis.

