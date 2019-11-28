Ruiz Jr vs Joshua 2: How to book and watch if you are not a Sky TV subscriber

Even if you are not a Sky TV subscriber, you can still book and watch Anthony Joshua's epic rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr.

Britain's heavyweight star faces Ruiz Jr in a spectacular second fight, with the WBA 'super', IBF and WBO belts at stake again in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Dillian Whyte battles Mariusz Wach on the same bill, which also features even more heavyweight action as Alexander Povetkin collides with Michael Hunter and Filip Hrvgovic faces Eric Molina in another explosive encounter.

This blockbuster show begins at 5pm and even if you do not have a Sky TV subscription, there are various platforms for you to watch the Sky Sports Box Office event.

If you don't have a Box Office account, you'll be able to sign up and buy the fight right now.

How to order:

Visit https://sports.skyboxoffice.com

If you don't have a Box Office account, select "Buy now for £24.95"

Select "Sign up"

Select "New to Sky Box Office" and "continue to checkout"

Enter your personal and card details and pay.

Once you've bought the fight, this will give you full access to watch the event in full on Saturday December 7, live from Saudi Arabia.



You'll also have seven days of unlimited access to watch back the fights from when the event begins.

On fight night itself, there are a number of ways to watch. You can either:

Watch via our downloadable player on PC/Desktop/Mac at https://sports.skyboxoffice.com

Download the Sky Sports Box Office App (available on both iOS and Android)

Stream on your NOW TV Smart Stick or your NOW TV box.

The Sky Sports Box Office app isn't available on the white NOW TV Box.

Watching it out and about?

Of course, there is one other way that you can watch if you are not a Sky TV customer, or if you are just out and about on Saturday night.

To find out a suitable pub that is showing the event, speak to your local Sky Sports venue or go to pubfinder.sky.com for more information.