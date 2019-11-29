Ruiz Jr vs Joshua 2: All the ways to watch the heavyweight rematch

Anthony Joshua attempts to regain his world titles in an epic rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and there are even more ways to watch!

Britain's heavyweight star faces Ruiz Jr in a spectacular second fight, with the WBA 'super', IBF and WBO belts at stake again in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on December 7.

Dillian Whyte battles Mariusz Wach on the same bill, which also features even more heavyweight action as Alexander Povetkin collides with Michael Hunter and Filip Hrvgovic faces Eric Molina in another explosive encounter.

If you are a Sky Sports subscriber or not, here are all the ways to make sure you don't miss a second of the Sky Sports Box Office event.

Ways to watch

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua 2 is live on Sky Sports Box Office

Sky remote

Press box office, select sports and events. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.

You can only record the event by using this method.

Or press the green button to book whenever you see a Ruiz Jr vs Joshua 2 advertisement on screen.

Dillian Whyte has been added to the Ruiz Jr vs Joshua 2 bill

Sky Q

Select 'Sport' on your menu and then select 'Box Office' within the sport menu at the bottom of 5/6 options.

To book it to watch on TV, go to my.sky.com/orderboxoffice/ - there is no surcharge for online bookings.

Streaming

Watch Ruiz Jr vs Joshua 2 online through the Sky Sports Box Office app and website.



If you don't have a Box Office account, you'll be able to sign up and buy the fight right now.

How to order:

Visit https://sports.skyboxoffice.com

If you don't have a Box Office account, select "Buy now for £24.95"

Select "Sign up"

Select "New to Sky Box Office" and "continue to checkout"

Enter your personal and card details and pay.

Once you've bought the fight, this will give you full access to watch the event in full on Saturday December 7, live from Saudi Arabia.



You'll also have seven days of unlimited access to watch back the fights from when the event begins.

On fight night itself, there are a number of ways to watch. You can either:

Watch via our downloadable player on PC/Desktop/Mac at https://sports.skyboxoffice.com

Download the Sky Sports Box Office App (available on both iOS and Android)

Stream on your NOW TV Smart Stick or your NOW TV box.

The Sky Sports Box Office app isn't available on the white NOW TV Box.

NOW TV

Simply purchase the fight at skysports.com/boxofficelive.

Download the free Sky Sports Box Office app on your NOW TV device from the App Store.

Log in to the app using your Sky Sports Box Office account details, sit back and enjoy the fight.

Pub Finder

Speak to your local Sky Sports venue to find out about watching the event there. Go to pubfinder.sky.com for more information.

Cable customers

Virgin Media and TalkTalk customers, please contact your operator. Sky Sports Box Office terms apply. Booking fee may also apply.