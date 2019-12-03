Ruiz Jr vs Joshua 2: Is Michael Hunter the "giant slayer" of the heavyweight division?

Hunter faces Povetkin in a WBA world title eliminator

Michael Hunter has no problem with his "smaller heavyweight" tag and has vowed to announce himself among the division's elite with victory over Alexander Povetkin.

Sky customers: Buy Ruiz Jr v Joshua 2

Non-Sky customers: Buy Ruiz Jr v Joshua 2

'The Bounty' Hunter, 31, meets the fearsome 40-year old Russian in a WBA world title eliminator this Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office, in the co-feature bout to Ruiz Jr-Joshua 2.

After recording six impressive wins since he moved up to boxing's prize division, the 31-year old Baltimore native is determined to shine under the Saudi Arabia lights.

"[Povetkin's] accolades speak for themselves," Hunter told Sky Sports.

"Keep putting me in there with the big guys and see how I prevail.

Povetkin returned to beat Hughie Fury earlier this year

"I've always been labelled as a small heavyweight and I like it that way. There's no better feeling than slaying a giant.

"I always let the fans choose who they want me to fight, this is a great opportunity for me, under the biggest-anticipated fight of the year. I'm just here to prove myself and take one step further.

"I'm the co-feature with a very credible opponent."

Watch Ruiz Jr vs Joshua 2 on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 5pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.