Ruiz Jr vs Joshua 2: Is Michael Hunter the "giant slayer" of the heavyweight division?
By Matt Horan
Last Updated: 03/12/19 5:27pm
Michael Hunter has no problem with his "smaller heavyweight" tag and has vowed to announce himself among the division's elite with victory over Alexander Povetkin.
'The Bounty' Hunter, 31, meets the fearsome 40-year old Russian in a WBA world title eliminator this Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office, in the co-feature bout to Ruiz Jr-Joshua 2.
After recording six impressive wins since he moved up to boxing's prize division, the 31-year old Baltimore native is determined to shine under the Saudi Arabia lights.
"[Povetkin's] accolades speak for themselves," Hunter told Sky Sports.
"Keep putting me in there with the big guys and see how I prevail.
"I've always been labelled as a small heavyweight and I like it that way. There's no better feeling than slaying a giant.
"I always let the fans choose who they want me to fight, this is a great opportunity for me, under the biggest-anticipated fight of the year. I'm just here to prove myself and take one step further.
"I'm the co-feature with a very credible opponent."
