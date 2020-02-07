Brook vs DeLuca: Live stream of weigh-in from Sheffield

Watch a live stream here of Kell Brook's weigh-in from Sheffield.

Brook returns to action against ex-Marine Mark DeLuca on Saturday at 7pm, live on Sky Sports Arena, but first will display his super-welterweight physique on Friday before a final face-off with his upcoming opponent.

Brook has been absent from the ring for over a year, but remains confident he can rediscover the dazzling form that secured the IBF welterweight title.

"It's my time to prove why I am 'the Special One'," said Brook. "Why I belong where I belong. We'll see on Saturday night what I've got.

"This is my chance to show everyone that I'm back, and I'm 100 per cent mentally, physically, spiritually.

"This version of me has never been in the ring. I'm excited to see what I do."

