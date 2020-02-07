Boxing News

Brook vs DeLuca: Live stream of weigh-in from Sheffield

Watch Kell Brook versus Mark DeLuca on Saturday night, from 7pm on Sky Sports Arena.

Last Updated: 07/02/20 1:39pm
Watch the Kell Brook-Mark DeLuca weigh-in
Watch a live stream here of Kell Brook's weigh-in from Sheffield.

This stream has now ended.

Brook returns to action against ex-Marine Mark DeLuca on Saturday at 7pm, live on Sky Sports Arena, but first will display his super-welterweight physique on Friday before a final face-off with his upcoming opponent.

Watch a live stream of the Brook-DeLuca weigh-in on the Sky Sports website, app, Sky Sports Boxing Twitter, Sky Sports Boxing YouTube and Sky Sports Facebook.

Brook has been absent from the ring for over a year, but remains confident he can rediscover the dazzling form that secured the IBF welterweight title.

"It's my time to prove why I am 'the Special One'," said Brook. "Why I belong where I belong. We'll see on Saturday night what I've got.

"This is my chance to show everyone that I'm back, and I'm 100 per cent mentally, physically, spiritually.

"This version of me has never been in the ring. I'm excited to see what I do."

On Saturday's bill in Sheffield, live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm, Kid Galahad fights Claudio Marrero in a final eliminator for the IBF featherweight title, Terri Harper challenges for the WBC super-featherweight title against Eva Wahlstrom, heavyweight Dave Allen returns and Kell Brook fights Mark DeLuca.

