Brook vs DeLuca: Kell Brook and Liam Smith heading for a super-welterweight showdown

Kell Brook is aiming to reignite his career against Mark DeLuca

Kell Brook could face super-welterweight rival Liam Smith later this year in a "fantastic fight" for British boxing, says Eddie Hearn.

Brook will bid to shake of 14 months of ring rust when he tops the bill in a must-win fight against Mark DeLuca in Sheffield, live on Sky Sports.

Former WBO champion Smith stoked his rivalry with Brook earlier this week when he said he would love the chance to beat the Sheffield fighter and he has failed to "fulfil his potential".

Liam Smith defeated Roberto Garcia in his last fight in December

Promoter Hearn said the Matchroom stablemates could meet in a final eliminator for the WBO title, providing Brook proves himself against DeLuca.

"As long as he's still got the ability he has, he's a force and he can win a world title. He's a big name, Kell Brook," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"The ill-discipline has cost him in his career. Now he's got to the stage where he knows he's got to make it count. I believe he's got a couple of years at the elite level of the sport but he's got to look good against Mark DeLuca on Saturday.

🔜? @SpecialKBrook v @LiamBeefySmith in a WBO world title eliminator 👀🍿@EddieHearn says that he may make the fight if neither Brook or Smith can get a direct shot at the world title pic.twitter.com/GfPsxgSaqw — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 6, 2020

"We've made this fight for the WBO intercontinental title. The champion for that belt (Patrick) Teixeira is fighting (Brian) Castano, who is No 1. Liam Smith is No 2.

"We hope that this fight will take Kell to No 3, and if we can't get a straight shot for a world title, or the famous Amir Khan fight, we will be looking at Liam Smith for Kell Brook as a final eliminator for the WBO world title.

"That is a fantastic fight for British boxing. Sheffield against Liverpool, two great fighters, two former world champions looking to regain their world title.

0:42 Kell Brook says he will have to consider retiring if he fails to deliver a strong performance against Mark DeLuca on Saturday Kell Brook says he will have to consider retiring if he fails to deliver a strong performance against Mark DeLuca on Saturday

"But again, all this talk is great but on Saturday night we might seeing the retirement of Kell Brook. That's what we're talking about in this fight, or we might be seeing, what I believe is one of the best fighters in British and world boxing back with a bang looking to become a two-time world champion in 2020."

On Saturday's bill in Sheffield, live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm, Kid Galahad fights Claudio Marrero in a final eliminator for the IBF featherweight title, Terri Harper challenges for the WBC super-featherweight title against Eva Wahlstrom, heavyweight Dave Allen returns, and Kell Brook fights Mark DeLuca.