Brook vs DeLuca: Kell Brook promises 100% against Mark DeLuca after admitting cutting corners in past

Kell Brook admits he has 'always cut corners', but vowed to give 100% against Mark DeLuca as he targets another world title fight in 2020.

The 33-year-old former IBF welterweight champion has only lost twice in 40 fights, breaking eye sockets in the process when losing to pound-for-pound stars Gennadiy Golovkin and Errol Spence Jr.

A convincing victory over De Luca (24-1, 13 KOs) on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, could pave the way for Brook to achieve his ambition of becoming a two-time world champion in 2020, but defeat or a lacklustre performance could lead to retirement.

"I've had a year out and I've found myself. I wish I would have found myself 10 years ago," said Brook.

"No disrespect to Mark DeLuca, it could be absolutely any man opposite me on Saturday night and they're getting beat. Any man. I'm in a place I've never been before and I'm flying.

"I've always cut corners in every fight I've had. [Shawn] Porter, every one of my fights I've had. I wouldn't like to leave the game without giving it my 100%, win, lose or draw. I least I know myself that I've given it my all and that's all I can give.

Brook says his preparation was far from ideal ahead of world title win over Shawn Porter

"I've been living the perfect boxing life, living like an absolute athlete. I've never seen this version of me before, you can't work me hard enough, I want more. I'm built for this.

"This is my destiny to become a two-time world champion in 2020. It's my year Eddie [Hearn] and I want you to be a fan again.

"On Saturday night, you're going to see a sensational performance, you can tell with the conviction I've got in my voice that I'm coming back strong this year.

"You line them up Eddie and I'm knocking them down."

Brook and DeLuca top the bill in Sheffield on Saturday

Former US marine DeLuca has 24 wins on his record, with a sole points loss to Walter Wright avenged four months later in a rematch.

"I think this is a crossroads fight for both of us. Kell wants to get back where he was and I want to get where he is," said DeLuca.

"He's a fighter, he's here to win. He's here to beat me and he's going to try and do it in front of his crowd, so I've prepared for the best Kell Brook."

