Brook vs DeLuca: Dave Allen says 'belief is still there' that he can win major fights

Allen aims to rebound from David Price defeat

Dave Allen plans to "shock a few people" in his comeback fight and insists that he still has "massive aspirations" to fulfil his potential.

Heavyweight Allen will face an unconfirmed opponent on Kell Brook's undercard in Sheffield, live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm on Saturday, his first outing since a punishing defeat at the hands of David Price.

Despite having five losses to his name, an optimistic Allen said: "It's all about getting ready for June or July, that's when the big fights will come. I'm building towards that.

"I made the mistake of being at 100 per cent for two fights in quick succession [beating Lucas Browne then losing to Price] so I'm building up my strength and stamina and putting the weight back on correctly.

"It's a six-round fight against an opponent that, on paper, I should beat easily. I want to get six rounds in, using my feet and brain. I won't look for the KO. I want to be boxing. I want to be in the ring and get a feel for it.

"Until [the big fights] it is all building blocks."

The best victory of Allen's career against Browne last April was swiftly followed by his most brutal night, when he was beaten in 10 painful rounds by Price.

Allen admitted: "That will be the hard part, the ring-walk and getting used to it again. The fear of the fight, as well.

"It's building blocks. We've picked an opponent that we believe is the right one for the right time.

"I'll use my brain. I've never really used my boxing ability - I've got great boxing ability because I've always felt the pressure. On Saturday I hope to use my boxing ability and shock a few people."

Allen retains his dream of becoming British champion and said: "I've overachieved in terms of headlining at The O2 and numerous pay-per-view appearances. But I've only shown 20 or 30 per cent.

"The best is yet to come in terms of what I can do. Whether it will ever come out on the night, I'm not sure. Maybe I'm not built for performing in front of crowds.

"But I've still got massive aspirations. The belief is still there."

On Saturday's bill in Sheffield, live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm, Kid Galahad fights Claudio Marrero in a final eliminator for the IBF featherweight title, Terri Harper challenges for the WBC super-featherweight title against Eva Wahlstrom, heavyweight Dave Allen returns and Kell Brook fights Mark DeLuca.